Do we know the ‘Tales Of The Shire’ release date?

Have you ever watched The Lord of The Rings or The Hobbit trilogies and wanted to live in the Shire? Who hasn’t? Luckily, my dear Hobbits, we will be able to soon.

All thanks to the upcoming game Tales of the Shire. This promises players the chance to create their own Hobbit, live in the Shire, and do Hobbit-y things without an orc in sight. Time to put down the sword and get into decorating houses, eating cheese, fishing, and attending birthday parties (even 111th ones).

Sadly, Tales of the Shire doesn’t have a confirmed release date. However, we know it’s scheduled to go live sometime in 2024, according to the official announcement trailer. So as of June 2014, it should be about in the next six months.

What is ‘Tales of the Shire‘ about?

You gotta make groceries for Hobbit’s dinners. Image via Private Division

Basically this looks like Stardew Valley, only in 3D and set in Tolkien’s mystical universe. Which, for me, a gamer who likes to chill during the evenings instead of battling trolls in multiplayer lobbies, sounds like a dream come true.

The trailer showcases Hobbits doing a plethora of things. They range from fishing, gardening, gathering herbs, foraging relationships, attending parties, building and decorating our houses, and trading with other Hobbits. And, most importantly, chilling in our cozy Hobbit holes. Here’s hoping Gandalf the Grey will stop by for a little fireworks show.

On which platforms will ‘Tales of the Shire‘ release?

Tales of the Shire will be available on PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Regardless of which gaming platform you use, we should all be able to step into some comfy Hobbit shoes later this year and enjoy a blissful rural existence. Unless someone ruins the peace by picking up an odd ring…

