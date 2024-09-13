Dr Disrespect’s First Deadlock Game Fails Spectacularly After His Team Entire Leaves

Dr Disrespect’s controversial return to streaming after admitting to sending explicit messages to a minor has been discussed across the web, but the infamous figure just keeps coming back.

On September 11, Doc decided to stream the viral early-access Valve game Deadlock, a hero shoot with MOBA elements that’s taken the gaming world by storm following its top-secret, invite-only release. After loading into his first real match, though, the streamer was in for a shock when his entire team ended up leaving the game.

Just a few minutes into the match, one of Dr Disrespect’s teammates died and disconnected from the game, with four others following shortly after. Doc tried to tough it out 1v6, but ended up leaving – complaining that the game felt “empty”. After a few more attempts at playing the game, Doc ended up switching over to Escape From Tarkov, giving up on trying to understand “the future of multiplayer gaming,” as he put it.

It’s unclear if his team left due to just not feeling the match, or if they perhaps recognized him and didn’t want to give him the time of day. Regardless, it felt almost poetic watching the accused predator attempt to make content on the internet’s next big thing only to be pushed away so quickly.

Source: Deadlock Intel

