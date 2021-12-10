Dune is getting its first video game spin-off in over two decades

An influx of announcements have come out from The Game Awards, including the first video game spin-off for the Dune series in over two decades: Dune: Spice Wars.

The game is being developed by Funcom and Shiro Games who are known for hit games such as Northgard, Bloodline Champions, Evoland, and Darksburg.

Dune: Spice Wars will be more like Shiro’s strategy titles, with the publisher announcing the 4X RTS will have an early access launch via Steam in 2022.

There will be multiplayer elements but when early access is first released you’ll only be able to play the single-player functions. There will be multiple ways to win a game and you can choose between subterfuge, political influence, economic supremacy, or open warfare in order to gain control over the spice, and as everyone knows, if you control the spice you control the universe. There is also the ability to use spies to sabotage your opponent’s plans as well as a way to vote on political resolutions in the Landsraad.

A Steam listing contains more details about the upcoming game, teasing some of the strategical elements, aesthetic, resource management, major characters from factions like the Harkonnen, and more.







With the recent release of the Dune movie which has pulled in a massive $383 million so far, there will be plenty of fans who will be keen to explore the world of Arrakis in Dune: Spice Wars.