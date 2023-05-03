Dungeons and Dragons welcomes some monstrous new additions created by kids

Dungeons and Dragons is expanding its list of monsters, adding some terrifying, and slightly cute in some cases, monsters to its gameplay. The unique point about these new additions is that they were all created by children who are receiving treatment at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. They say children have the most imaginative minds, so of course they have created some fantastic mythical creatures for us!

The famed RPG game added these characters to D&D Beyond released as a part of a new online supplement titled, Misplaced Monsters: Volume 1. There are six new monster stat blocks in this supplement made for Dungeons and Dragons 5E all of which have been based on the drawings of the children at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Their creation came about as part of a partnership with Extra Life, a fundraising program of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals that helps children receive crucial medical care.

According to ComicBook, the new monster additions include a half-horse/half-fish fey creature called Coral that can produce bubbles with various properties, the gardening-proficient Dandylions, and a cat-like creature who can transform enemies into bunches of flowers, and an automaton named Scrapper. There are also two dragons, Seth, who can shapeshift, and Sheldon, a blueberry dragon that flings bags of blueberries at their opponent. One child either loved or hated blueberries, we cannot deduce which though!

All the proceeds from purchasing Misplaced Monsters: Volume 1, costing $5.95, go directly to the Seattle Children’s Hospital and Seattle Children’s Autism Center, supporting their mission to care for children and young adults of all backgrounds, regardless of their family’s ability to pay, according to the D&D Beyond site.