EA Says It Won’t Forget About Titanfall 3 But Apex Legends Takes Priority

There’s bittersweet news today for fans patiently awaiting any potential developments for Titanfall 3.

The series – a first-person shooter with massive pilotable mechs as its main gameplay hook – was Respawn’s first project after founders Vince Zampella and Jason West departed Infinity Ward, instantly putting the pair’s new studio on the map. One critically-acclaimed but financially underperforming sequel later, Respawn decided to try its hand at the battle royale genre. Thus, Apex Legends was born.

You don’t need us to tell you how successful that venture has been, of course, but as one flower blossoms; another withers. Such is Apex‘s exponential growth and popularity that EA – having since acquired Respawn as a subsidiary in 2017 – is now dedicating many of its resources to ensure the title continues to expand in 2020 and beyond. The inevitable casualty of that reshuffle, unfortunately, is Titanfall 3.

As per EA executive Blake Jorgensen’s recent comments, it seems those holding out hope are setting themselves up for disappointment.

Is Titanfall 3 still in the works at Respawn? EA exec Blake Jorgensen says: "We really want to keep the team hyper-focused on Apex Legends. Cant give you a sense of if and when [Titanfall 3 will come]. We certainly won’t forget about it." — Patrick Shanley (@pshanley88) October 29, 2019

Titanfall 2 Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jorgensen doesn’t explicitly say as much but it’s not difficult to read between the lines. Apex Legends is currently far, far too successful of an IP for EA to consider greenlighting a Titanfall 2 sequel. The sentiment mimics that of one provided by Respawn itself earlier this year when it confirmed in an update to fans that the series had been placed on indefinite hiatus.

A disheartening turn of events for Titanfall, then, but if there’s one silver lining worth mentioning, it’s that Jorgensen doesn’t utter the dreaded world ‘cancelled.’ For now, however, Titanfall 3 is on an extended vacation. Wishful thinking, perhaps, but there’s always the chance that the team responsible for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order opt to pursue the trilogy-making third entry once its commitments on that project reach a conclusion. Keep those fingers tightly crossed.