EA Giving Away Brand New PS4, Xbox One And PC Game For Free

EA – also known as Electronic Arts – has a reputation for being somewhat obsessed with money. The video game developer is notorious for hiding its titles behind bombastic marketing campaigns that promise players an experience which is often bigger and better than the one they end up getting. And that’s not even talking about the large amount of DLC the company turns out.

This month, however, EA is doing something quite uncharacteristic, and that’s giving away a brand new, multi-platform video game for free. Yes, you heard that correctly. Until August 3rd, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC users can supposedly download the three versus three online shooter Rocket Arena without paying even a dime.

Rocket Arena promises a fun and colorful online multiplayer experience which followers of shoot-em-ups like Fornite and Apex Legends are sure to enjoy. “Welcome to a world where the rules are written in rocket fuel,” the game’s pitch reads. “Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay. Ready to be blown away?”

For details on how to claim your copy, see below:

Free copy of Rocket Arena (PC Origin/PS4/XBO) by submitting a ticket with the answer and subject title LETSROCKET https://t.co/RybHh5jJjY pic.twitter.com/Ul2qDZWqNf — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 1, 2020

The game, which released on July 14th, was initially sold at a price of $30 and the only hope players had of trying out the title for free was through downloading its trial version. Now, the full thing will be available at no cost on various consoles via their online stores, and in the Origin Store for PC users.

While several Twitter users, like the one above, are promoting a downloadable link, numerous players have reported their inability to make use of the offer and claim their copy. Meanwhile, others have suggested it can still be downloaded for free with no issue. Conflicting information aside, one fact remains: time is limited, so make your move while you still can.

Tell us, though, have you gotten a chance to download Rocket Arena yet? If so, what do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below!