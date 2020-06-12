EA Officially Reveals New Game Star Wars: Squadrons

After an accidental leak spoiled the surprise a bit early, Electronic Arts has now confirmed that Star Wars: Squadrons is indeed real and we’ll be getting our first look at it quite soon.

Taking to Twitter, the published revealed some artwork for the title and also announced that its debut trailer will be arriving on June 15th at 8am PST (so set your alarms accordingly). Following that, it’s likely that EA Play will bring us even more about the game when it kicks off that same week, on June 18th.

Until then, though, feast your eyes on the artwork below and see what you make of it:

Without any gameplay or footage to dig into, it’s hard to say exactly what Squadrons is all about, but it appears to be heavily focused on air and space combat. After all, the tweet from EA which shared the above artwork came accompanied with the caption: Pilots wanted.

So again, it’ll definitely be heavy on aerial gameplay, but beyond that, we can only speculate on what the publisher has up their sleeve for their next interactive Star Wars adventure. With any luck, though, it’ll be just as thrilling as Jedi: Fallen Order, which was without a doubt one of 2019’s best titles and one of the franchise’s best games, too. Suffice it to say, it’s set the bar high for this next effort.

Thankfully, there’s only a few days left until we get to see what Star Wars: Squadrons is all about. And while we wait to learn more, be sure to drop a comment down below and let us know what you’re hoping to see from the title.