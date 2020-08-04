EA Says Respawn Making Titanfall 3 Hasn’t Been Ruled Out

Apex Legends may now be one of EA’s biggest moneymakers but were it not for Titanfall, the battle royale may have arguably never existed.

The latter title – Respawn Entertainment’s first, following its formation by Infinity Ward founders Vince Zampella and Jason West – spawned just one sequel, released in 2016, garnering acclaim for its memorable story and riveting multiplayer. Sadly, however, arguably somewhat due to EA’s poorly-handled marketing for it, Titanfall 2 never quite managed to reach as wide of an audience as both publisher and developer had hoped for, leaving its future uncertain.

Apex Legends, of course, is set in the same universe as that of its spiritual predecessor and borrows a number of weapons, characters and assets, allowing for relatively swift turnaround times for new content. Does that mean, then, that Titanfall 3 is unlikely to ever happen? Apparently not.

Titanfall 2 Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per EA’s Q1 financial conference call, the company’s CFO, Blake Jorgensen, briefly touched on the subject, stating:

We were able to bring them [Respawn] into the fold, and give them incredible support, and it was driven by the fact that they have incredible talent. It wasn’t about Titanfall— no offence to Titanfall. It’s an amazing game.

Later on in the conversation, Jorgensen said: “Maybe we’ll see Titanfall sometime down the road” – implying that, should Respawn wish it, Titanfall 3 could one day become a reality. As for when that might be, who knows? Between Apex continuing to hold a massive audience and a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order known to be in the works, it could be a while, indeed, before fans are able to once more take on the role of a Pilot and dominate the battlefield in the franchise’s titular mechs.

Is there a chance we could ever see the Titans show up in Apex Legends? At one time, perhaps, but no longer, according to recent comments provided by the developer. You can read on about that over here.