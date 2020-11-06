EA Reveals Next-Gen Upgrades For Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons might not be getting a dedicated next-gen port on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, but that certainly doesn’t mean EA is leaving the recently released space combat title behind in the transitory jump to brand new hardware. Earlier today, the publisher released a lengthy blog post aimed at breaking down the various improvements being made to its existing library that owners of either console will be able to enjoy starting from next week.

Apex Legends, The Sims 4 and various sports titles are among those getting upgrades in some form or another, though it’s Squadrons that’s seemingly receiving the biggest boost, thanks to developer Motive going the extra mile by adding a raft of previously unavailable options. Among these is the inclusion of two different performance options for Series X|S users: one which prioritizes quality over performance and another that achieves the opposite.

Players opting to use the former mode will experience Squadrons with superior lighting, 2160p resolution and 60 fps (Series X). Should you have a change of heart and prefer, instead, to sacrifice sharpness for silky smooth dogfights, switching to performance mode will increase maximum fps to 120. Additionally, a Variable Refresh rate toggle has been introduced, allowing gamers with applicable TVs to turn it on and off as desired.

New Star Wars: Squadrons Screenshots Tease Sublime Air Combat 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Adjustments for PlayStation 5, on the other hand, aren’t as extensive, though EA says owners of Sony’s device will have access to improved lighting and similar fps/resolution to that already achievable on PlayStation 4 Pro. Regardless of which platform you ultimately choose to game on, cross-platform play will be universally available, allowing owners of all four versions to team up with and against each other in tense combat.

If you’ve yet to experience the delights of Star Wars: Squadrons, see here for our verdict.