EA’s Still Giving Away Free Copies Of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

One of the best games of last year (and perhaps even this decade) is now being made available for free. Yes, you read that right. Free.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment’s critically acclaimed single-player adventure title set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, touched down back in the fall and found itself showered with praise by both gamers and critics alike. And though it wasn’t a perfect experience, it offered up a lot to like and now has fans begging for a sequel.

But if you haven’t yet had the chance to check it out, you may want to take note of the below Tweet from EA. As you can see, the publisher is offering up free digital copies and all you need to do is tag a friend who you think would like to play the game and you’ll be entered for a chance to win.

We're still giving away codes for your friends! Tag someone that you think would like to play #JediFallenOrder for the chance to win a code. Be sure to include console and region. #stayandplay pic.twitter.com/aMZGrRyIiH — EA Star Wars #stayandplay (@EAStarWars) April 13, 2020

If you’re unfamiliar with Jedi: Fallen Order, know that it puts you in the shoes of a Jedi Padawan named Cal Kestis, who after just barely escaping Order 66 following the events of Revenge of the Sith, has to rebuild the Jedi Order. Along the way, you’ll take Cal on a journey spanning several different planets that takes cues from the likes of Dark Souls, Metroid and Uncharted, among others. It’s probably the best Star Wars game we’ve had in well over a decade and whether you’re just a casual fan of that galaxy, far, far away or you eat, sleep and breath it, this is one adventure that’s definitely worth embarking on.

Tell us, though, have you already had the chance to experience Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? If so, what did you think of it? As always, let us know down below.