Ed Boon Teases Potential Remasters Of Older Mortal Kombat Games

NetherRealm Studios head Ed Boon is once again causing a stir on social media.

The co-creator of Mortal Kombat has an established reputation for teasing upcoming content and announcements concerning the franchise on numerous occasions and while these don’t always lead to anything tangible, fans nevertheless start wildly speculating whenever it happens. That being the case, it’s hardly surprising that a new poll posted by Boon on Twitter asking respondents which entry in the fighting game series they’d like to see receive a much-needed remaster has garnered more than 147,000 votes (as of writing).

Somewhat unexpected, however, is the title to have emerged as the clear winner. See below for the results as they currently stand:

Remaster …. ? — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 3, 2021

Despite being by far the oldest entrant, 1993’s Mortal Kombat 2 comes in dead last with 11% of the overall votes, implying that nostalgia isn’t quite the powerful drug many believe. More recent installments MK 9 and Deception, meanwhile, collect 28.2% and 14.1% respectively while Shaolin Monks, a spinoff released in 2005 for Xbox and PS2, walks away with almost half at 46.7%.

Unlike the majority of side projects sporting Mortal Kombat‘s name, Liu Kang and Kung Lao’s cooperative beat ’em up adventure attracted relatively high praise when it originally debuted and has become something of a cult favorite in the years since. It remains to be seen, of course, whether Boon’s impromptu data gathering will result in anything of the sort being released in the near future, but he at least knows that an appetite exists for a next-gen remaster.

