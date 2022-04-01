The Wheel of Time co-author Brandon Sanderson made history a while ago by running the most successful Kickstarter campaign of all time. Now, after joking about why FromSoftware should’ve contacted him instead of George R.R. Martin to work on the acclaimed Elden Ring, the developer has expressed interest in a collaboration of sorts by sending him a collector’s package with a personal note. The ball’s in your court now, Sanderson.

The Mistborn author recently held a livestream where he signed book copies and talked about his recently announced secret projects, which led to him breaking the record for the most funded project in the history of Kickstarter. At one point during the stream, Sanderson’s team brought out a collectible Elden Ring copy with a note by developer FromSoftware, which basically expressed interest in working with the high fantasy novelist.

“They are interested in perhaps doing something together, is what that says,” Sanderson explained upon reading the note. “I actually have a pitch for them in the back of my head. I may have to send them my pitch and see what they think. I always have a pitch for everything. Like, if I were ever going to do a Soulsborne game, what would I do? And so, you know, you guys know when it happened. I wondered what I’d do if I ever wrote a Magic: The Gathering story, so I spent, like, four years developing a Magic: The Gathering story. When Magic contacted me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to write a story?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I already have one.'”

Sanderson further explains that he also has the perfect pitch for a Soulsborne game, hyping fans about a possible collaboration with the Japanese game developer.

The idea of a Soulsborne title with lore from The Wheel of Time and Stormlight author is simply too exciting to even comprehend. Brandon Sanderson and Hidetaka Miyazaki would be a match made in heaven, but since Elden Ring has just come out, we wouldn’t hold our breaths for the time being.