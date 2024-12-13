‘Elden Ring’ fans finally got the news they’ve been begging for during The Game Awards

The Game Awards is known for bringing big announcements and reveals to millions of fans across the globe, in fact, it happens to be the place where the first full trailer for Elden Ring was shared several years ago. Well, now in 2024 fans have received another huge announcement.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring is an RPG from FromSoftware that exploded in popularity upon release thanks to its challenging difficulty, incredible open world, and rich storytelling that has kept millions of players engaged for more than two years. Earlier in 2024 the game received its first DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, but now fans know exactly when they’ll be getting more.

During The Game Awards, a reveal trailer was shared for the next chapter in the Elden Ring story, Nightreign, a standalone co-op title set in the same world. In this trailer fans got a glimpse of gameplay which looks similar to what we know, but with a heavy accentuation on cooperating with other players.

As Night Falls, We Rise.#ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital in 2025. pic.twitter.com/67NJzEnspv — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 13, 2024

We see several enemies in the trailer for Nightreign, some of which are familiar soldiers from the original game, but there’s also an appearance from one of FromSoftware’s most notorious bosses, The Nameless King from Dark Souls 3. Given Elden Ring and Dark Souls have completely separate stories, perhaps this will be a way to link them together for a greater narrative, we’ll just have to see.

Alongside The Nameless King, there are a ton of other unique bosses shown off, and traversal can seemingly now be managed using a flying bird spirit of some kind. There really is a lot of new content going into this spin-off title, but it isn’t clear if it will have the scope that the original game did, or if it will be more like the DLC which was still extremely large.

You might be panicking thinking that like Elden Ring originally we’ll have to wait a long time to actually get a chance to play Nightreign, however, this time they’ve attached a release timeframe and it’s 2025. Yes, you read that correctly, you’re going to be playing this new RPG with your friends sometime next year. It’s a great time to be a gamer.

Screenshot via FromSoftware

Elden Ring first launched in 2022 and still has a consistent player base across all consoles. We can see that the game still averages around 30,000 players a day on Steam which is not bad at all for a single-player title this far out from its debut.

Expect a lot more Elden Ring: Nightreign news in the new year. Given we don’t have a set release date yet we’d suggest tempering expectations as it is likely that it could be scheduled to release later in the year. No price point has been attached to the new standalone title yet either, so that’s still to come sometime soon.

In the meantime, you can always go back and play through Elden Ring and its DLC Shadow of the Erdtree which are available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC right now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy