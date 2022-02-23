The first reviews for Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest highly-anticipated title Elden Ring are in and they seem to indicate that the game has been worth the long wait.

Set in a brand-new fantasy world curated by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is revolutionizing the Soulslike genre with a ton of new action role-playing elements that set it apart from everything that has come out before in this genre.

Our own review of the game by David Morgan gave it a perfect five out of five stars, reading: “Elden Ring is a marvel with scope and diversity of mind-boggling proportions. At the risk of hyperbole, it has dethroned Bloodborne as my favorite game of all time. It’s all I’ve been able to think about since I got my hands on it, and the only thing I want to do now is play it with the rest of you.”

Other early reviews also indicate unanimous universal acclaim. At the moment of writing, Elden Ring exhibits a score of 97 on Metacritic based on 28 reviews, which essentially turns it into the highest-scored video game since the release of 2017’s Breath of the Wild.

Daniel Tack of Game Informer also gave the game a 10/10, saying Elden Ring “represents a truly amazing combination of various game elements that all come together to create something fascinating, special, and unforgettable.” The review further adds that this “isn’t just the best game this year; it’s one of the best games ever made.”

Coming in with yet another perfect score, GamesRadar+ wrote that Miyazaki’s new game “is both a refinement and evolution of the Dark Souls formula, presenting an expansive world that’s as hostile as it is inviting. Despite the occasional excess, suffering has never been as much fun as this.”

Image via From Software / Elden Ring

There is a slew of other perfect scores from different outlets, to boot, overall pointing to the fact that Miyazaki and his team have once again stuck the landing, no less in a way that once again revolutionizes the gaming industry.

Get ready, folks, because your definitive GOTY in 2022 is coming out in two days on the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.