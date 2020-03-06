The Elder Scrolls 6 Setting And Release Date May’ve Leaked

Buckle your seatbelts, readers, because we’re about to dive headfirst into a near-bottomless well of new details regarding The Elder Scrolls 6.

No, Bethesda hasn’t decided to spontaneously reveal large portions of the game but rather, a new leak claiming to have first-hand knowledge of the highly anticipated sequel has appeared online. Citing a fondness for job security, Reddit user ToddIsMyMom (undoubtedly a reference to Bethesda’s own Todd Howard) opts not to share specifics regarding their employer or sources, though suffice it to say that if what you’re about to read turns out to be as fake as your grandad’s teeth, then this could well go down in history as one of the most elaborate video game hoaxes ever.

It’s with absolutely no exaggeration when we say the post in question is of essay length, so for the sake of your time and ours, see below for a summary of all the major talking points:

Hammerfell and High Rock will be the game’s primary setting.

Bethesda considers the sixth installment to be a “return to roots” for the series, with a heavy emphasis on RPG elements.

Primary narrative revolves around the Adamantine Tower with the elves of Thalmor intended to be a major antagonist.

Procedurally generated gameplay will not be present, with Bethesda preferring a “handcrafted” approach to game design.

Loading screens will be kept to a minimum, with only dungeons, player-owned homes and fast travel requiring their use.

Completely overhauled spell and magic systems.

Similar weapon and crafting systems to Fallout 4.

Revamped Guilds and Factions.

Vampirism returns as a gameplay feature.

Some massive revelations there, for sure, but it can’t be stressed enough that everything you see above is, at this time, completely unverified. Honestly? Part of us hopes the leak to be false, for if true, it means you won’t be playing The Elder Scrolls 6 until sometime in 2025. Truthfully, ToddIsMyMom believes Bethesda is still a long way off from deciding a final launch window and poses the aforementioned date as the most likely based off of what they already know.

Believable or total nonsense? Have your say in the comments or, if you’ve got an hour to spare, hit the link below to head on over to ToddIsMyMom’s entire post.