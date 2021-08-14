Elijah Wood Says This Controversial Game Deserves To Be Made Into A Movie Or Show

It’s hard to find someone with as iconic a face in media as Elijah Wood. If for some reason people have never seen him in the iconic Lord of the Rings films, it’s likely 90s kids saw his role in Flipper or know him from more recent films like Bobby and Come to Daddy. His latest film, No Man of God, is set to release in the United States on August 27, 2021.

With so much experience being in movies and shows, it’s interesting to hear his opinion on what video game deserves an adaptation next. On his recent appearance on Hot Ones, a show where celebrity guests try extremely spicy foods and talk about a variety of topics, his history with working in video games was discussed.

This lead to him being asked if there was a video game “especially right for a screenplay adaptation.” His response? Grand Theft Auto.

“The universe of GTA lends itself beautifully to a screen adaptation or a TV show,” Wood said. “I mean, I think, Vice City could be amazing, although that already is sort of inspired by Miami Vice. But GTA V I mean, the kinds of characters that are present within the context of that game very much lends itself, either to a film or a TV series. That would be amazing.”

While it’s amazing to imagine Elijah playing a role in a hypothetical Grand Theft Auto movie or film, the chances of it happening are incredibly low. Take-Two Interactive CEO and chairman Strauss Zelnick has discussed the idea of making one, but he does not want to relinquish any control over “the most valuable intellectual property ever created by mankind,” by working with someone else to do so.