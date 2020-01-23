Elon Musk Is Teasing The Witcher Port For Tesla Owners

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken to social media in order to ask fans of The Witcher games a life-changing question. Would you, as a current (or prospective) Tesla owner, like the option to play The Witcher 3 in your car?

The poll, posted yesterday by Musk on his Twitter profile, has seen an overwhelming number of responses over the last 24 hours, with nearly 700,000 having already cast their vote. And, as if anyone would expect a different outcome, more than 85% of voters have answered the call with a resounding yes. As for the remaining 15%? Well, according to Musk, the minority naysayers have simply voted with clouded judgment caused by the plague. Check out the poll results as they currently stand below.

Want to play The Witcher game on your Tesla? (you can already watch the show on Tesla Netflix theater) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2020

Responding to Musk’s questionnaire, The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt RED posted a humorous picture of Geralt bewildered by the sight of a Tesla car moored on the roof of a house, captioned with the phrase “What could possibly go wrong?”

What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/BlUW2btNM1 — The Witcher (@witchergame) January 22, 2020

While the Polish developer’s response is clearly meant in jest, some fans believe giving drivers access to a port would be genuinely dangerous, especially for a complex RPG of this nature.

It remains to be seen, of course, whether Musk is actually in talks with the studio with the aim of giving Tesla owners access to The Witcher 3 on the go, though, as the outspoken businessman points out, Netflix’s massively successful live-action adaptation of the series is already available on Tesla Netflix theater. There’s something of a notable difference between watching and playing, of course, though I like to think Tesla owners have the sense not to go monster hunting while behind the wheel.

Have you already registered your interest in a potential port of The Witcher for Tesla? If so, let us know which side of the fence you fall in the usual place below!