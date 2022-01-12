If you would’ve told us back in the early 2010s that a PlayStation exclusive was going to make its way to PC, and a title as prominent as 2018’s God of War, no less, we would’ve burst out laughing. But now, this is actually turning into something of a tradition for Sony, and the results are anything but discouraging.

Despite some technical issues at launch, the release of Horizon Zero Dawn – another PS4 exclusive – on PC turned out to be a huge success for Sony. Not only did PC gamers get a chance to play the acclaimed title, which generated a hefty revenue for the company, it also gave quite a few of them the necessary nudge to buy a PlayStation console to play the game’s upcoming sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

God of War‘s release pretty much follows the same principle since a much-awaited sequel in the form of God of War: Ragnarok is on the way. But what are the critics saying about the PC port of director Cory Barlog and Santa Monica’s ambitious reboot?

Well, the short answer is that God of War has once again managed unanimous critical acclaim, currently exhibiting an aggregated score of 93 on Metacritic based on 41 reviews.

GameSpot said that this release isn’t “drastically different on PC when compared to the PS4 version that launched back in 2018, but its little improvements are definitely nice ones, making this a solid PC port overall.”

PCGamer also applauded the attempt, writing: “The best game on PS4 is now one of the best games on PC,” while the reviewer for God is a Geek reaffirmed these sentiments by noting that the PC version is “a brilliant port of one of the best games ever to grace PlayStation consoles.”

Suffice to say, Sony has managed to avoid the pitfalls of their Horizon PC port this time around, so if you’re a fan of Kratos and the destruction he always leaves in his wake, your personal computer will be the definitive platform to experience this masterpiece.