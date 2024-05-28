‘Enotria: The Last Song’ release date confirmed

Jyamma Games, an independent video game studio based in Milan, Italy, has officially announced the release date for their highly anticipated Souslike action RPG, Enotria: The Last Song.

The game is set in a beautifully sun-lit world inspired by Italian folklore, where the brightest sun casts the darkest shadows. Players will navigate through a world gripped by the Canovaccio, a twisted eternal play that keeps the world in unnatural stasis. As the “Maskless One,” players are the only entities free from a given role, tasked with defeating the mighty Authors who created this stasis and freeing the world from stagnation by harnessing the power of Ardore, a mystical energy that can also reveal new paths and shift reality in front of your eyes.

The game’s aesthetic, referred to as “Summer-Soul,” is a departure from the typically dark and grim settings of other Soulslike games. Instead, Enotria: The Last Song features vibrant Italian summer colors, creating a stunning environment that’s surprisingly bright. This unique art direction aims to convey the colors, vibrancy, and general feeling of visiting Italy, making the game a challenging experience with delightful and distinctive visuals.

One of the standout features of Enotria: The Last Song gameplay is its mask system. In the game, you can assume the roles of enemies by donning the masks they drop when defeated, which means gaining access to new playstyles and passive abilities. Since Enotria also counts a robust RPG system inspired by the Souls franchise, the masks system adds another layer of customization, ensuring you’ll never get bored while experimenting with all the tools you can use to overcome seemingly impossible foes. All of that is incredibly exciting, which is why Soulslike fans are eager to play Enotria on release day.

The official release date for Enotria: The Last Song has been confirmed for September 19, 2024. However, those willing to buy Enotria’s Deluxe version gain access to an early access bonus that allows you to start playing from September 16.

For those eager to get a taste of the game before spending money on it, a demo has been available on both PC and PlayStation 5 since May 22, 2024. The lengthy eight-hour demo allows you to explore the City of Quinta, face the formidable bosses, and experiment with various masks and weapon classes. Developers rarely give access to such a massive chunk of their game months before the official release, which shows Jyamma Games’s confidence in their product.

Enotria: The Last Song will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

