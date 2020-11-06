Epic Still Has Many Years Of Marvel Content Planned For Fortnite

Fortnite‘s current season is already jam-packed with an overwhelming amount of Marvel content, but fans shouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that even more is on the way.

According to Epic Games’ worldwide creative director Donald Mustard, in fact, Season 4 is simply the jumping off point for bigger, potentially more ambitious crossovers to come. Speaking on a recent episode of podcast This Week in Marvel, Mustard described how the battle royale’s current Nexus War story arc isn’t something that will be resolved in its entirety prior to the beginning of Season 5 and will, instead, serve as a lead-in to more superhero shenanigans down the road.

What that will entail is anyone’s guess, of course, as right now, it remains to be seen what will come of Galactus’ quest to devour Apollo Island. Normally, we’d be inclined to give Thor and his colleagues the upper hand and say victory is assured, but Epic has proven in the past that it’s not averse to subverting player expectations. Chapter 2 only came to be, after all, following the total annihilation of Fortnite‘s original map.

Every Marvel Skin Revealed For Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 1 of 2

On the topic of Deadpool, who was introduced in a previous season as a standalone representative, Mustard says that the decision was intentional, not only as a means of easing those unfamiliar with comic books to Marvel’s creations, but also as a great fit for Season 2’s secret agent theme. The flood gates would inevitably open following that collaboration, of course, with the likes of Wolverine, She-Hulk and Iron Man, among others, finding their way in-game shortly after, though not before a short breather in between. Interestingly, Mustard makes no mention of DC’s Aquaman being the headline guest star of Season 3, perhaps suggesting that he wasn’t as popular as the studio had hoped.

Whatever the case, Fortnite‘s continued ambition to be the go-to choice for pop culture collaborations is all set to continue and naturally, we’d like to know which characters from Marvel’s universe you’re still hoping to see. Sound off below!