Every Rockstar game in order of release

There are few AAA studios as well-known as Rockstar Games. It’s one of the most acclaimed studios in the business and has redefined multiple eras of games through cutting-edge graphics, gorgeous cinematic storytelling, and its penchant for smashing industry records.

More than 50 games have been released under the label since the original five-man team got their start in 1998 as DMA Designs in Scotland. As of 2018, the company employs more than 2000 people across 12 studios positioned all around the globe, and those are just the studios that actually have Rockstar in their name. There are plenty of smaller (well, small in comparison) studios that regularly publish games through the label. With such a wide umbrella, many of the games associated with the label aren’t “Rockstar Studios” per se, but just because they don’t have that big yellow box slapped on the label doesn’t mean they don’t count.

There are so many games to choose from, so this is hitting the big franchises first, and yes, we know, the original GTA isn’t technically a Rockstar game, but it’s the spiritual precursor of the whole empire. Any games that don’t fall within the main franchises will come at the end of this megalithic list.

Grand Theft Auto Series

Grand Theft Auto (1999)

Grand Theft Auto Mission Pack #1- London 1969 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto Mission Pack #2 – London 1961 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto III (2001)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

Grand Theft Auto Advance (2004)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2005)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006)

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and the Damned (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: China Town Wars (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: iFruit (2013)

Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Grand Theft Auto Online (2013)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (2021)

Grand Theft Auto VI – TBD

The Red Dead Redemption Franchise

Red Dead Revolver (2004)

Red Dead Redemption (2010)

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare (2010)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Red Dead Online (2019)

The Max Payne Franchise

Max Payne (2002)

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne (2003)

Max Payne 3 (2012)

Untitled Max Payne 1&2 Project (TBA)

The Midnight Club Franchise

Midnight Club: Street Racing (2000)

Midnight Club II (2003)

The Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition (2005)

The Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition Remix (2006)

The Midnight Club: Los Angeles (2008)

The Manhunt franchise

Manhunt (2003)

Manhunt 2 (2007)

L.A. Noire franchise

L.A. Noire (2011)

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files (2017)

Rockstar’s other endeavors

Monster Truck Madness 64 (1999)

Earthworm Jim 3D (1999)

Thrasher: Skate and Destroy (1999)

Evel Knievel (1999)

Wild Metal (2000)

Austin Powers: Oh, Behave! (2000)

Austin Powers: Welcome to My Underground Lair! (2000)

Smuggler’s Run (2000)

Surfing H30 (2000)

Oni (2001)

Smuggler’s Run 2: Hostile Territory (2001)

State of Emergency (2002)

The Italian Job (2002)

The Warriors (2005)

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis (2006)

Bully (2006)

Bully: Scholarship Edition (2008

Beaterator (2009)

Bully: Anniversary Edition (2016)