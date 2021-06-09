First Evil Dead: The Game Gameplay Coming This Week

Some ill-informed soul has gone and poked their nose in books containing the power to wake the dead again and it’s up to Ash Williams to prevent an army of walking corpses from overrunning Earth.

If that premise sounds familiar, it’s likely because Saber Interactive’s upcoming Evil Dead: The Game is based on the cult horror film franchise of the same name and even features voice work from several original cast members, most notably Bruce Campbell. The actor will reprise his role as Ash and be joined by other recognizable faces, including Scotty, Lord Arthur, Pablo Simon Bolivar and Kelly Maxwell. Each will be playable in the campaign, which can be enjoyed entirely solo or, as the developer encourages, in co-op with others. And below, you can check out the tease for this week’s gameplay reveal.

Ash’s little sister is back for revenge Here’s your first look at Cheryl Williams in Evil Dead: The Game Get ready for the unveiling of Evil Dead in action. The official first Gameplay Video will be world premiering this week Thursday June 10 exclusively at the @summergamefest. pic.twitter.com/4SdMRb1WFu — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) June 8, 2021

In a nod to mechanics synonymous with the asymmetrical multiplayer genre, fans can choose to hinder the survivors’ progress by taking control of the Kandarian Demon, rank-and-file zombies and even the environment itself. To facilitate a swift end to the nightmare, various tools can be looted and crafted, ranging from simple but effective melee weapons to firearms and, most importantly of all, chainsaws. It goes without saying, of course, that the latter is liable to cause quite a splash as it grinds through fetid human flesh, and you’ll be able to get a first-hand preview of exactly what’s to come tomorrow, June 10th. As always, we’ll be covering the reveal event live, so stay tuned for a full breakdown in less than 24 hours!

Evil Dead: The Game is scheduled to release this year for PC, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.