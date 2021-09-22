Exclusive Resident Evil Box Sets Coming To Japan Next Month

Capcom will release a trio of Resident Evil box sets in celebration of the series’ 15th anniversary. The BioHazard Episode Selection bundle includes eight Resident Evil games for PS4 and will only be released in Japan.

Divided into three chapters, the first box “Fall of Umbrella,” contains Resident Evil Origins Collection, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Released in 2016, Origins Collection is technically two games: Resident Evil HD-remaster and Resident Evil 0 HD-remaster. Box two, “Threat of Bioterrorism,” contains Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6. And the final set, “Episode of Ethan Winters” includes Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, as well as a set of postcards in place of a third game.

Biohazard also released a trailer, all in Japanese, to show off the bundle.

Per Rely On Horror, this is the second exhaustive Resident Evil collection, and it is again releasing only in Japan. If you do want to import it, the BioHazard Episode Selection will cost you ¥5,990 when it releases on November 25th.