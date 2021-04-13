Fallout 4 Mod Adds Resident Evil Village Villain Lady Dimitrescu

One of Resident Evil Village‘s mega popular antagonists has already started making appearances in other media.

Lady Dimitrescu, the abnormally tall castellan with sinister intentions for Ethan Winters and his family, has become something of an internet celebrity since her reveal last year due in no small part to her striking image and fashion sense. As we all know, of course, mimicry is the greatest form of flattery, and plenty of incredible cosplay attempts have sprung up over the last few months, as too, has endless fan art and now, perhaps inevitably, modders are joining the fun.

Uploaded last week to Nexus Mods, user vtaw has replicated Dimitrescu’s likeness in Bethesda’s open world RPG Fallout 4, allowing those who download and install it the ability to explore post-apocalyptic Boston looking far too clean to be found in a wasteland. Immersion-breaking wardrobe additions aside, vtaw’s efforts are certainly something to behold and you can check out the faithful replication – increased bust size included – for yourself below.

Naturally, we expect this to be the first of many fan-made creations to find their way online over the next few months, and if 2019’s RE2 remake is any indication, we’ll likely be seeing Dimitrescu herself receive numerous costume changes once Village arrives. Some of these will undoubtedly stray into NSFW territory and it’ll be interesting to see if Capcom has taken any precautions to prevent or hinder such changes following the release of infamous ‘nude mods’ for the latter’s Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

Resident Evil Village launches May 7th on current and last-gen consoles as well as PC. Stay tuned for all the latest details to come out of Capcom’s second gameplay showcase later this week!