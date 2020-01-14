Fan Reveals What BioShock’s Main Character Looks Like And He’s Not What You Expect

Despite being over a decade old, BioShock fans are still uncovering well-hidden secrets embedded in the landmark shooter.

Jack, the silent protagonist of 2K Games’ original thriller and the unfortunate soul finding himself drawn into the dystopian city of Rapture, has remained without a face for thirteen years. Due to a convenient lack of in-game mirrors (Splicers aren’t exactly a self-conscious bunch), in fact, many had presumed that 2K never created a proper character model for BioShock‘s hero, suspicions since proved to be false, though you might find yourself wishing the former to be true.

Revealing their discovery on Twitter, user Vincent Kinian said: “I just learned that the BioShock protagonist has a full in-game mode, and if I have to know this, then so do you.” Brace yourselves: Jack assuredly looks nothing like you’d imagined. Check him out below.

Ready to kick back in their recliner and fall asleep in front of a late-night showing of It’s a Wonderful Life, Jack looks more like a bloke on the verge of retirement than a combat-hardened man able to go toe-to-toe with Rapture’s hostile inhabitants. Considering the original game’s events take place in the 60s, Jack’s, let’s say, reserved attire fits the bill, though I can’t help but laugh at the sheer absurdity of a man wearing a vintage sweater taking on monstrous Big Daddies 20,000 leagues under the sea.

Humorously, fans have also spotted an uncanny resemblance between Jack and that of Captain America actor Chris Evans’ latest role in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

Released in 2007 to critical acclaim, BioShock‘s success spawned two sequels, the most recent of which, BioShock Infinite, launched back in 2013. Following something of a long dormancy period, 2K recently confirmed that a fourth game in the series is currently in active development. For everything we know so far about BioShock 4 (tentative title), see here.