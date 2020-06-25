New Mod For The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Lets Geralt Use Guns

You might think it impossible to improve on the near-perfect adventure that is The Witcher 3: WIld Hunt, but one exceptionally talented modder begs to differ. Sharing their creation with fans of CD Projekt RED’s bonafide masterpiece over on Nexus Mods, Roenaxx’s unofficial addition to Geralt’s arsenal introduces an all-new gameplay element you never knew you wanted while exploring The Continent.

Sure, the infamous Butcher of Blaviken has proven himself a dab hand at the art of waving swords around on more than one occasion (we’ve heard he’s even been able to make a living out of it), but such antiquated weaponry is overrated. Because it’s a proven fact that guns make every video game better, Roenaxx has taken it upon themselves to turn Geralt into a medieval sharpshooter and yes, don’t worry – bullets come in both silver and non-precious metal varieties.

You can check out some screenshots of the White Wolf using his new toy in the gallery down below:

Rather than just haphazardly stuff the new weapon type into existing loot pools, Roenaxx has gone one step further and incorporated the various available firearms into The Witcher 3‘s crafting system, with over five different types – ranging from small to exotic pistols – available. To incorporate Geralt’s Witcher powers, users of the mod can even craft enchanted bullets that produce various effects (fire, frost and poison) when fired.

For those wondering, Roenaxx says the mod is fully compatible with New Game + as well as The Witcher 3‘s popular Ghost Mode mod. And if all of the above has already piqued your interest, you can find more screenshots and details by hitting the link below. Enjoy!