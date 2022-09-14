Fans already have demands following ‘Tekken 8’ reveal

Sony’s State of Play livestream kicked off with a bang, in the form of an official Tekken 8 reveal. Viewers were treated to an extremely crisp trailer featuring Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama looking better than they ever have, and beating down on each other in the middle of a very moody rainstorm.

Needless to say, Tekken fans the world over are generally stoked with the reveal. Reddit is abuzz with reactions, commentary, and of course – expectations for the game. Some are pretty straightforward!

Others were more concise and constructive with their wishlists, with hopes of a better story and lore, as well as improved battle stages with better visibility. A couple of fans also wanted less emphasis on juggling, though if it made it into the reveal trailer, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Others expressed concerns about the trailer hinting toward Devil Jin and Jin becoming one and the same rather than separate entities. There was also talk of fan-favorite DLC characters making their way to the launch roster.

Quality of life in the game remains a concern, with players asking for better matchmaking and more effective anti-cheat measures. Some also invited Bandai Namco to take the opportunity to reexamine its approach to rollback netcode.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, some say we haven’t really had a first look at Tekken 8 until we’ve seen how bonkers Yoshimitsu looks this time around. Many are asking he not look like a squid, but I suppose beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But bring back our skeletal boy.

Tekken 8 is confirmed for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Steam with a release date TBD.