Fans Are Going Wild Celebrating Spyro The Dragon’s 23rd Anniversary

The original Spyro the Dragon game was released on the PlayStation back on September 9th, 1998. It’s amazing to think that the game is now over 23 years old but the classic 3D platformer went on to inspire over 20 games to be released featuring the purple dragon. Now fans are coming together to celebrate its monumental anniversary.

Tons of fans also shared amazing fanart of Spyro for the occasion.

I just remembered it is Spyro's birthday today, I had to quickly draw him. ^^ #SpyroTheDragon #Spyro23 pic.twitter.com/xocGhLzJjY — Diuky (@CazDiuky) September 10, 2021

Completely forgot I did this sketch so went ahead and rendered it for the occasion#Spyro #SpyroTheDragon pic.twitter.com/6LsEWFDfzG — 🔥 IgniteTheBlaize (@IgniteTheBlaize) September 10, 2021

Happy 23rd Anniversary to Spyro The Dragon!! Respect the fan! 💜✊🏽#SpyroTheDragon #Spyro23 pic.twitter.com/PB1CaGcjfW — TreyThornton19 🐾 (@treythornton19) September 10, 2021

Fans were so excited for the occasion that they caused #SpyroTheDragon to trend on Twitter. The hashtag has an incredible amount of artwork and tributes worth checking out for any fan of Spyro the Dragon. Let’s hope that Spyro 4 is more than a rumor and will be coming out very soon!