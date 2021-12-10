Fans loves Tony Hawk’s hilarious coffee shop anecdote

When it comes to professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, the man is an absolute household name for a few really good reasons. Not only did he arguably bring the extreme sport into the mainstream by pioneering a number of impressive tricks — including completing the first documented “900” move in 1999 — but he’s also helped bring a series of legendary hit video games named after him to life.

However, another point of praise for the athlete that continues to make him resonate as a public figure with audiences is his ability to drop a good anecdote now and then and poking fun at his own fame — or seeming lack-thereof in this case.

Hawk took to Twitter Friday to recount a late-night talk show-worthy funny story about being mistaken for someone else for a coffee shop — sort of.

Apparently, a cashier at a caffeine fill-up station unironically told the icon Friday morning, “Has anyone told you that you look like Tony Hawk?”

The athlete then responded wryly, “yes, so much that I sometimes write about it.”

After receiving his coffee and heading for the exit, another costume leaned over to him to remark, “You really do look like him.”

This ironic series of exchanges was all recounted by Hawk on Twitter, gratefully.

At coffee shop this morning:

Girl behind counter: (not joking) “has anyone told you that you look like Tony Hawk?”

Me: yes, so much that I sometimes write about it.

Her: haha, here’s your coffee

Other girl by exit: (leans toward me as I walk out): “you really do look like him” — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 10, 2021

Fans were absolutely splitting their sides over the anecdote, with one user even saying it was their “fav Twitter content.”

Tony Hawk tweeting about people telling him he looks like Tony Hawk is some of my fav Twitter content https://t.co/zAHvA2ENYM — em (@emmarossse17) December 10, 2021

Hawk has shared similar stories in the past, a seemingly common enough occurrence that it was one fan’s goal to actually recognize the skateboarder should they encounter him in real life.

Every DAY I live in fear that I'm not going to recognize Tony Hawk out in public when I see him and end up as one of these tweets https://t.co/UnHllhdrYW — 𝓚𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵𝔂𝓷 (𝓣𝓪𝔂𝓵𝓸𝓻'𝓼 𝓥𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷) (@cheekycherry_) December 10, 2021

Another user poignantly pointed out how Hawk’s tale is proof that a well-placed pair of glasses might be all you need to have a secret superhero alter ego, after all.

Tony Hawk is proof that no one would think Clark Kent is Superman https://t.co/JfYIjfKmjG — andrew 🏳️‍🌈 (@McFreakinAndrew) December 10, 2021

You’re not crazy, pal. That really is the Birdman.