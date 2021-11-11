Fans Raise Issue With San Andreas In GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Fans were treated to a pleasant surprise when GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition suddenly dropped on Thursday. While it’s currently only available digitally, many still went to immediately buy the game.

According to a release from Rockstar, the remake features “across-the-board enhancements such as GTAV-inspired modern controls, graphical and environmental upgrades including higher resolution textures, enhanced lighting and weather and more.”

However, it seems that fans are upset about one aspect of San Andreas in particular — the graphics.

once again i was right and this “remaster” is a disrespectful attempt at a shameless cash grab. https://t.co/zWZfxnKMtb — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 11, 2021

It all started when Hasan — a famous YouTuber in “BreadTube” circles — made a post on Twitter calling the game a “shameless cash grab” while comparing the graphics of the remake to the original. He wasn’t the only one to take issue here either, with many other users across the social media platform complaining about the visual downgrade.

Losing it at the GTA: San Andreas “Ultimate Edition.” pic.twitter.com/Pn0yD6wbsG — Jakesgiving 🦃🦃🦃 (@waveturtlejake) November 11, 2021

A bit of sarcasm we see…

GTA San Andreas remake looks great! pic.twitter.com/gV9FfZhDXO — 🧙🏻‍♀️Mama Sadie🔮 (@bloodbornepro) November 11, 2021

Como se dice “bad graphics” en Español? Seriously, the hatefest is a multilingual affair!

A @RockstarGames tbm destruiu o visual do nosso querido barbeiro Morgan Freeman no remaster do San Andreas 😑 #GTATrilogy pic.twitter.com/vuoeFbk1VS — 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒐 (@psdadepressao) November 10, 2021

Se puede saber porque ningún port de San Andreas se ve igual de bien que su versión de PS2??? pic.twitter.com/DP1VKPqw9r — Momoru (@momoru_kamii) November 10, 2021

It looks like some music might be missing as well. What makes it worse is that it’s actually in the game, just disabled by a script.

So the audio format of choice for the Definitive Editions is OGG-VORBIS! More interesting however, San Andreas contains all the cut music! It's just disabled by script! pic.twitter.com/FBGJINdBYy — Ash R. (@Ash_735) November 11, 2021

It also might be a bit buggy as well…

Possible bug in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Definitive Edition on the PS5 version. pic.twitter.com/hJRiR8uRii — jevolution (@jevolutionCL) November 10, 2021

With so many fans previously excited for the release, it would be a serious shame if Grove Street Games didn’t manage to use the Unreal Engine to its highest potential. Will you still be buying the game, warts and all?

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is currently available digitally for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.