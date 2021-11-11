Fans Raise Issue With San Andreas In GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
Fans were treated to a pleasant surprise when GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition suddenly dropped on Thursday. While it’s currently only available digitally, many still went to immediately buy the game.
According to a release from Rockstar, the remake features “across-the-board enhancements such as GTAV-inspired modern controls, graphical and environmental upgrades including higher resolution textures, enhanced lighting and weather and more.”
However, it seems that fans are upset about one aspect of San Andreas in particular — the graphics.
It all started when Hasan — a famous YouTuber in “BreadTube” circles — made a post on Twitter calling the game a “shameless cash grab” while comparing the graphics of the remake to the original. He wasn’t the only one to take issue here either, with many other users across the social media platform complaining about the visual downgrade.
A bit of sarcasm we see…
Como se dice “bad graphics” en Español? Seriously, the hatefest is a multilingual affair!
It looks like some music might be missing as well. What makes it worse is that it’s actually in the game, just disabled by a script.
It also might be a bit buggy as well…
With so many fans previously excited for the release, it would be a serious shame if Grove Street Games didn’t manage to use the Unreal Engine to its highest potential. Will you still be buying the game, warts and all?
GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is currently available digitally for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.