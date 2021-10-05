Fans Share Their Reactions To Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s New And Final Character Reveal

The wait is over, Sora is finally here. At today’s Mr Sakurai Presents, the series creator and director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate showed off the last character coming to the game’s comprehensive roster of iconic video game characters.

Hype for the announcement had built up since the presentation was announced at Nintendo’s last Direct. The livestream itself peaked at over 500,000 views after days of viral fan predictions online, many of which proved correct. Sora was a popular guess, alongside Doomguy, who made it in via a Mii gunner costume.

Immediately preceding the announcement was a flood of Tweets emphasizing how grateful fans are for the past two years (and many sure to come) of Smash news, events, and play. With the hashtag #ThankYouSakurai, fans expressed their gratitude:

I'm incredibly grateful for Sakurai and everyone who created Super Smash Bros Ultimate. I can't wait to draw the new fighter with Kirby soon! 🙂#ThankYouSakurai #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/oFiX1WblQD — Candy @ looking for work! (@DoodledStars) October 5, 2021

Thinking back through all the years… what a wild ride this has been! #ThankYouSakurai 👑 #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/SCMEcT0ylO — NintenBOO Deals (@Nintendeal) October 5, 2021

I think #ThankYouSakurai is the perfect hashtag for today.



The truth is, it doesn’t matter who the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character is.



Sakurai and his team created a game that people will be playing and talking about forever. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 5, 2021

And as the news broke that it was indeed Sora joining the battle, many had a similarly shocked reaction. “THEY DID IT” became a trending quote during the livestream:

IM SCREAMING THEY DID IT THEY ACTUALLY DID IT SORA IS HOME pic.twitter.com/ivuvHwHIp0 — 🌿 (@BrownButterGame) October 5, 2021

THEY DID IT!!! Sora is officially a part of #SuperSmashBrosUltimate!!! One of our favorite characters from JRPG!! Kingdom Hearts FTW!! pic.twitter.com/VHNW1AF5ep — Black Girl Gamers (@blackgirlgamers) October 5, 2021

THEY DID IT. THEY ACTUALLY DID IT pic.twitter.com/xPUKJHnuW0 — Sidequest | Ligerzero (derogatory) (@LigerzeroGaming) October 5, 2021

Now that the dust has started to settle, however, the jokes are coming in:

Sora sacrificing Donald and Goofy to get into Smash pic.twitter.com/aOk91ZrQER — Kammy 'n ᖶᕼᘿ ᐺᓍᓰᕲ (@kmmydydrm) October 5, 2021

DISNEY SAID WE'LL BE NICE BUT NOT THAT NICE pic.twitter.com/SuYS2eonE0 — BB | zonic (102/300) (@PalutenaBow) October 5, 2021

Even though many are piss about Sora is the last Smash Ultimate fighter, reminder Sakurai got the ball to bring KH character that made from Disney. #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/R6HO1KGTon — Johnny (@JohnnyTheEpic) October 5, 2021

Of course, the real news is what Kirby’s copy ability looks like, and the fanart is already hitting:

And there was one last word from each franchise’s creator: