Where To Find The Mortal Kombat Easter Egg In Cyberpunk 2077

While Cyberpunk 2077 certainly won’t be winning any awards for its technical competency, folks able or willing to look past the ambitious RPG’s poorly optimized state on last-gen consoles will find a solid if not fantastic world hiding behind the veil of extremely negative publicity.

That’s not to say we recommend ignoring all of those criticisms – after all, they can have a major impact on your personal experience – but they’re certainly able to be lived with, especially now that CD Projekt RED has managed to fix some of the most egregious issues with post-launch patches. Regardless of whether you’ve chosen to jump straight in or intend to hold off until superior next-gen versions arrive, though, it’s worth making a mental note of this particular Easter egg, as it’s certainly one of the more memorable to be found in Night City.

By completing a specific quest in-game, protagonist V can get his or her hands on a figurine modelled after Mortal Kombat mascot Scorpion. And here are all of the necessary steps to be taken in order to obtain the collectible.

To get started, you’ll need to have progressed the main story enough to have encountered Panam – an acquaintance of the legendary eco-terrorist Rogue. This chance meeting will eventually lead you to meet with several of Panam’s crew in the Outskirts, including Mitch. Speaking to him will begin the Fly Me Away side job, successful completion of which will award the aforementioned Scorpion statue.

Described by Mitch as a lucky charm belonging to his friend of the same name, the figurine, when scanned, is labelled ‘Yellow Jacket Warrior’ and clearly bears the likeness of NetherRealm’s mascot. The bootleg merchandise doesn’t provide anything in the way of character buffs, but it can be proudly displayed in V’s apartment as a centerpiece to impress guests. Neat.

