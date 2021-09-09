First God Of War Ragnarök Trailer Revealed

We got our first look at the sequel to God of War at today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021. A trailer for God of War Ragnarök showed off story and combat. The game appears to be set some years after the events of the first, and we saw new environments and characters.

God of War veteran Eric Williams is leading development as the sequel’s director. During the showcase, it was said that they would “cap off the Norse series” with this game. They also revealed that Thor in the game will be voiced by Ryan Hurst. Tyr, the Norse god of war, will be voiced by Ben Prendergast.

It’s been a while since we saw the last teaser trailer since the game was announced back in September 2020. There is no word on a release date, though the game has been previously rumored to come out in 2022.

