First look: Avatar's Aang and Korra Join Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans were treated to a closer look at how they can soon send crashing waves or powerful gusts of wind toward the likes of the Ninja Turtles, Spongebob Squarepants, or Invader Zim, thanks to an official announcement of the Avatars Aang and Korra from the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Twitter account.

The upcoming Smash Bros-like title remixed with Nickelodeon characters is slated to release on just about every console imaginable on October 5th.

Take a look at stills of the Aang and Korra character designs, in-game play and move sets below:

The characters are well suited for a fighting game as both are warriors that possess the ability to manipulate the earth’s elements — namely water, earth, fire, or air — in a martial art known as bending. The animated original series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, while the spinoff series, The Legend of Korra aired on the channel from 2012 to 2014.

The show and its sequel have a complex mythos, deeply loyal fanbase and are highly regarded as some of the most thoughtful pieces of content for a kids cartoon ever made, touching upon socio-political themes, such as the perils of war and issues surrounding race, gender, and sexual orientation.

In addition, developer GameMill Entertainment also released two video showcases of Aang and Korra in action on their official YouTube channel, which you can check out below:

The animated legacy of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra is one that is largely untarnished by fans of the franchise. However, an unsuccessful live-action movie adaptation in 2010 from M. Night Shyamalan left many fans reluctant to get behind the recently announced Netflix live-action adaptation.