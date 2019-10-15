Fortnite Chapter 2: How To Earn Medals And Battle Pass Levels

In case you hadn’t heard, Fortnite has undergone some major changes for its latest seasonal refresh.

Rather than continue where Season X: Out of Time left off, developer Epic Games has opted instead, to bring the battle royale back to basics with a fresh start. Thus, following the total annihilation of Battle Island over the weekend, Fortnite Chapter 2 has risen from its ashes, bringing with it several major changes to gameplay and progression systems. We’ve put together a complete overview of the new additions over here but for now, it’s time to take a more in-depth look at Fortnite‘s new and improved Battle Pass.

As before, the Pass’ paid-for premium track represents the main form of player progression during each season, though this time, doing so requires earning Medals.

These neat little badges can be earned by completing various objectives during Chapter 2, Season 1 and rotate regularly. Presented in the form of a punch-card, players can engage in water sports, combat, exploration and other activities while visiting Fortnite‘s new map, the completion of which will award a Medal as well as an XP boost depending on the length and difficulty of said task. A maximum of 10 Medals can be collected every day, whereupon the punch-card will be reset and restocked with new challenges to complete.

All in all, then, the change is largely a streamlined version of Fortnite‘s traditional progression system that gives players more choice on how they go about unlocking the pinnacle rewards of each season. One final thing worth mentioning, however, is the total absence of Weekly challenges or Medals.

Whether Epic intends to reintroduce that long-form category down the road remains to be seen, though with the (presumed) usual three-month cycle having just begun, the likelihood is that Epic has plenty of surprises up its sleeve to be revealed. Watch this space for more.