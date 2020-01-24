Epic Reveals Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Start Date

Fortnite Chapter 2 players who have perhaps grown weary of Apollo Island’s stale nature over the last month or so finally know when to expect an injection of new content.

In a statement provided to fans earlier today on the battle royale’s official website, Epic Games confirmed that Chapter 2, Season 2 is scheduled to land next month, February 20th and will introduce, well, we’re honestly not sure. Playful as always, the studio teases what’s to come by intentionally removing several words. “Chapter 2 – Season 2 will feature [REDACTED] with multiple [REDACTED],” reads the totally unhelpful teaser, which ends with “We can’t brief you on all of next Season’s secrets just yet…”

What the developer does share, however, is confirmation of a potentially massive change in how Fortnite feels to play. Beginning with patch 11.50 – tentatively scheduled for early February – the massively popular title will transition to using Unreal Engine’s Chaos Physics engine. Due to the move’s technical nature, Epic warns that bugs and other unexpected behaviour are somewhat to be expected.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for the solid few weeks standing between now and Chapter 2, Season 2’s launch, a number of smaller-scale updates are on the way to tide players over. They include, as usual, season-end Overtime Challenges to complete, as well as a final two-week event to close out Season 1. What that ultimately turns out to be is anyone’s guess, of course, especially given Fortnite‘s reputation for securing some of the biggest video game/movie crossovers of all time.

With Star Wars, Marvel’s Avengers, John Wick and myriad other blockbuster franchises at its beck and call, fans will be better off waiting for the inevitable deluge of leaks, courtesy of data miners, revealing what’s next. As always, we’ll bring you any major development as and when they come in, so stay tuned.