Fortnite Chapter 2 Leak Teases Big Map Changes For Season 3

For what will almost certainly feel like a long time coming for many Fortnite fans, the battle royale is finally on the cusp of receiving its next major update.

Epic Games has taken a different approach to content delivery over the last several months or so, seemingly preferring to ditch the tri-monthly seasonal model in favor of leaving more time between each reset. The downside to this, of course, is that frequent players have been more likely to burn out at a faster rate, though the pros most certainly outweigh the cons. Casual fans not only find themselves with more time to enjoy each season’s offerings but a higher chance of ticking off every Battle Pass challenge before it’s all swept away to make room for what’s next.

With that said, however, Epic is well aware of the necessity to shake up the status quo on a semi-regular basis and that appears to be exactly what it’ll be doing with Chapter 2 Season 3. Data miners have uncovered a number of assets pertaining to what appears to be a drastically altered variant of Season 2’s Agency PoI in the game’s files and you can check them out for yourselves via the gallery below.

What do these alterations mean for Fortnite‘s narrative going forward? Well, we wouldn’t even dare to hazard a guess, especially as players are now in control of their own personal story beginning with Chapter 2. That being the case, there could be a number of potential outcomes and, for that matter, multiple versions of that seen above.

As always, we’ll just have to wait and see what the developer has in store for players of its flagship title in the near future. With June 4th set as the date for Season 3’s arrival in Fortnite Chapter 2 though, we expect the hype train to start its engines any day now, so watch this space.