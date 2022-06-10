‘Fortnite’ fans reignite their campaign to get a ‘Family Guy’ crossover

With how popular Fortnite collaborations are these days, it’s no surprise Family Guy are begging to have Peter Griffin imported into the battle royale.

The Peter Griffin x Fortnite movement started a few days ago when fans shared Peter Griffin pack edits on social media. The shots included a Peter Griffin skin, his backscratcher as his pickax, and a ‘Petercopter’ as his glider.

There is still a HUGE chance that Family Guy comes to Fortnite this season..🤣🙏 pic.twitter.com/GENIUqVhSM — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) June 8, 2022

These edits were made after eagle-eyed fans noticed something in the Unreal Engine 5 stream. If you look really carefully, some of the folders labeled in the presentation are Vader, Doom, and Family Guy when the stream showed the Fortnite team developing the game.

IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE



LMAO? pic.twitter.com/XgX1NsP2aH — polaq 🐈 (@polaqwym) April 5, 2022

Both Fortnite and Family guy fans were divided if a Peter Griffin skin pack needs to be included in the game. Some are holding on to hope for an official Family Guy collaboration would come to fruition.

It’s not confirmed, people have been begging for Family Guy to be added to Fortnite for a while now. lol Maybe one day! — Mino 🧚 (@Minotauries7) June 10, 2022

Day 70 of asking for @FortniteGame to collab with @FamilyGuyonFOX pic.twitter.com/fGj90YAwNT — Family Guy X Fortnite (@FamilyGuyXFN) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, others said that they’re willing to pay just to enter Tilted Towers as America’s favorite dad.

me in fortnite with the family guy skins that are coming out pic.twitter.com/khmDtdJp5i — . (@blairsmani) June 4, 2022

if family guy gets into fortnite i am shilling money. idc if i don't play the game im buying family guy — Chip | Check Pinned (@WackyW0rkbench) June 10, 2022

Fortnite and Epic Games have not confirmed or denied the alleged leak for future skins. However, they did announce a monkey socks skin that’s now available on the item shop and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. But who knows, maybe the Griffin family will make the trip to Tilted Towers in a later update of the game.