Fortnite players have been treated to a surprise treat today in the form of yet another Marvel-inspired skin.

For those not aware, the comic book giant’s first theatrical film in over a year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, hit the box office earlier today. While analysts are predicting that it’s headed for a more modest financial result than anything preceding Phase 4 (mostly due to the pandemic), initial critic reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, labeling it one of the strongest origin stories for a Marvel character to date.

Unsurprisingly, due to the pair’s long-running partnership, Epic Games has gotten in on the inevitable buzz surrounding a new superhero movie release by adding an outfit based on the titular Shang-Chi to Fortnite‘s in-game store. Check it out for yourselves in the gallery below.

Fortnite Just Added A Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Skin 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Accompanying the wardrobe addition is a collection of other cosmetics, including the Great Protector’s Shield Back Bling, pickaxes shaped to mimic Shang’s Blades of the Brother and a neat-looking Dragon’s Scale wrap. As a premium item, shoppers will need to cough up 1,800 V-Bucks (approx. $18) to purchase the bundle and, as always, you’ll only have a limited period to do so. Epic has yet to confirm how long it’ll stick around for but you should have a few weeks, at the very least, to make a decision.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out now in theaters.