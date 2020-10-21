Fortnite Leak Reveals New Ghost Rider And Ant-Man Skin Bundles

The impressive list of Marvel characters currently milling about in Fortnite is about to grow even larger, it seems.

Following the release of patch v14.40 earlier today, data miners have wasted no time in documenting the various files added with the update and, as usual, a wealth of information relating to future content has been unearthed. Among some of the more interesting finds this time around, then, are scores of new achievements that make direct reference to two currently unavailable heroes. Ghost Rider and Ant-Man, it appears, are both headed to Apollo Island in the near future, likely as part of the battle royale’s Fortnitemares Halloween event.

The full list of datamined achievements is as follows:

Squish – Landed on Ant-Man

Back to the Shadows – Defeated Shadow Midas during Fortnitemares

Ghost Rider – Processed a vehicle during Fortnitemares

Hell on Wheels – Drove a vehicle as Ghost Rider

With regards to how players will unlock each respective outfit for their own personal use, it’s currently not clear whether these wardrobe additions will be obtained as part of the paid-for Battle Pass, or as exclusive items in Fortnite‘s in-game shop. Considering each character has achievements tied to them, we’re inclined to believe the former is more likely, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

And as if the above wasn’t already enough, this year’s Halloween event looks set to introduce another crossover alongside Marvel, this time in the form of Ghostbusters. Three individual bundles, Ghostbusters Gear, Crew and Patrol, will be available, again with associated achievements, including one requiring that players forage for a specific item while dressed as one of the titular supernatural experts.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted with any further details as and when they emerge, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know which of Fortnite‘s new collaborations you’re most looking forward to in the usual place below!