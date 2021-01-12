New Fortnite Leak Reveals Unreleased Cosmetic Item From The Mandalorian

Replacing a months-long war of cosmic proportions between the residents of Apollo Island and Marvel big bad Galactus, Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite introduces a brand new theme in the form of hunters. Eager to avoid another catastrophe on the scale of 2019’s Black Hole event, Jones is tasked by his superiors with recruiting some of reality’s most fearsome warriors, giving Epic Games the perfect excuse to introduce yet more collaborative content in the process.

Disney’s The Mandalorian, or more specifically, Din Djarin and Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda), serve as the headline attractions for Zero Point, with the former’s iconic suit of Beskar armor available as a cosmetic skin for all Battle Pass owners. Various other trinkets based on the series, including a glider shaped like the Razor Crest, are up for grabs in-game as well by progressing through the season-long campaign, though it appears as if some items are being held back until a later date.

Mando’s Amban sniper rifle, which is already available as a weapon by defeating the bounty hunter in combat, is also present in Fortnite’s files as a pickaxe. The latter of these, showcased by Twitter user Tilted in the clip below, was recently data mined and, as of writing, isn’t obtainable in-game.

Right now, it’s not clear whether this is something Epic intends to add to the battle royale as part of a future patch or simply cut content. Wielding a sniper rifle as a pickaxe does seem like an odd choice, after all, especially as Din is shown with various melee weapons in the TV series, so we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires. We’d be incredibly surprised, though, not to have the character’s Beskar spear or even the coveted Darksaber appear in Fortnite in some or fashion down the road.