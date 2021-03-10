Fortnite Leak Teases Big DC Crossover For Chapter 2 Season 6

It would appear as if Epic Games is planning to yet again partner up with a giant in the comic book industry for Fortnite‘s upcoming seasonal reset.

As shared over on Twitter by prolific leaker iFireMonkey, multiple variant covers for what seems to be a limited series have surfaced online, each one overtly suggesting that the battle royale’s world is due imminently to collide with that of a certain crime-fighting detective. We are, of course referring to Gotham City’s Dark Knight, but it’s not just the billionaire-by-day, vigilante-by-night that’ll be showing up on the shores of Apollo Island this time. As several of the illustrations suggest, Harley Quinn and Catwoman will both be following Batman across realities in the ongoing Zero Point story arc.

Oh, and there’s also the small matter of G.I. Joe’s involvement, but we’ll get to that in just a moment. First, check out the awesome art for yourself below:

According to descriptions accompanying each issue, events leading up to Batman’s unintentional vacation will result not only in severe memory loss but even the ability to speak. Before rediscovering his identity and returning home, Wayne will need to flex his powers of deduction to escape a trap hidden deep below Fortnite‘s island.

Who’s pulling the strings behind this twisted game? We’ve no idea, but no doubt Agency member Jones is involved somehow. It was he, after all, who recruited the known universe’s most renowned hunters in Season 5 and we can only imagine that next week’s special transitional event will reveal some much-needed answers.

While we await that occasion, however, we want to know what you make of these developments. Love the idea of Fortnite getting more crossovers, or would you rather Epic dial it back and focus on creating unique content instead? Sound off below!