New Fortnite Leak Teases Terminator And Sarah Connor Skins

Another mysterious tear in the fabric of reality has opened on Apollo Island and Fortnite fans are already clamoring to decipher who (or what) is going to step through from the other side. Similarly to various other characters introduced throughout Season 5 (Master Chief, Kratos, and the Predator, to name just a few), these anomalous portals always precede the arrival of a recognizable face from wider pop culture, and some data miners already think they’ve sussed out who it is that’ll be joining the ranks, so to speak.

According to prolific leaker HypeX over on Twitter, this particular portal is labeled as ‘Typhoon’ in the battle royale’s files and depicts what appears to be some sort of futuristic containment cell within. As usual, of course, players are unable to cross the gateway’s invisible border themselves, but that hasn’t stopped them from speculating. Truth be told, there’s very little to go on so far, though the leading theory appears to be that none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic Terminator is next in line to enter the fray.

Assuming those suspicions prove true, HypeX believes the human-hunting robot from Earth’s post-apocalyptic future could be accompanied by Sarah Connor, but we’ll ultimately just have to wait and see. At the very least, Epic Games has already set a precedent for the possibility of two characters emerging from one portal by way of last year’s surprise reveal of The Walking Dead‘s Michonne and Daryl, so we definitely won’t rule out a reoccurrence of the two-for-one special.

We expect to learn the identity of Fortnite‘s latest guest characters in the near future, but until then, be sure to let us know in the usual place below of any alternate theories you may have!