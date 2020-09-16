Only in Fortnite could you find someone riding an X-Wing into battle before landing at Stark Industries to engage in a fight with Iron Man.

Such is the brand power of Epic Games’ industry-leading battle royale, after all, that even billion-dollar companies such as Disney will jump at the chance to have their numerous franchises show up on Apollo Island, and that mutually beneficial partnership continues today with yet another crossover. As announced by Epic over on Twitter, a new limited-time pre-order bonus to celebrate the upcoming launch of Star Wars: Squadrons is now live and should prove irresistible for fans of both pop culture giants.

By securing your own copy of EA Motive’s space combat title through EGS ahead of October, your digital copy of the game will come with an awesome-looking X-Wing glider. For those that were already intending to pick up the budget dogfighter on release day, this is nothing but an added surprise, though it should be noted that this particular promotion is only available for PC players.

Fortnite Players Get A Free X-Wing Glider For Pre-Ordering Star Wars: Squadrons 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re a Fortnite regular on a different device and want nothing more than to begin every match dangling from the underside of an iconic Rebel spacecraft, you needn’t worry about missing out. As of writing, the cosmetic item is currently available to buy individually for 1,200 V-Bucks, which will set you back roughly $10. If, for whatever reason, the limited window of availability passes before you’re able to make a purchase, Epic says the X-Wing will return to stock rotation “from time to time.” A vague reassurance at best, then, so we’d recommend paying Fortnite‘s in-game store a visit ASAP, if you’re able to.

Star Wars: Squadrons is out October 2nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. See here for the latest trailer.