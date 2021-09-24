Fortnite Reveals First Look At Eddie Brock, Venom Skin

Fortnite continues its partnership with Marvel by bringing another iconic movie character to the game and that is Eddie Brock, the host of the Venom symbiote in the Sony-produced Venom film series.

While Venom was previously available in Fortnite thanks to a previous collaboration, now Eddie Brock will also be available and this unique skin can transform into the Venom symbiote at will.

This new version of Venom looks slightly different from the skin that was previously introduced into the game and can only be activated by using the inbuilt Venom Unleashed Emote.

Bond with the symbiote with the Eddie Brock Outfit and become Venom.https://t.co/iFdbYMgkAX pic.twitter.com/JGvOHQ5FQG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 24, 2021

You’ll be able to purchase this skin from the in-game store for 2,000 V-Bucks, or just 800 if you already own the previous Venom skin. This new edition is also available in a bundle with other cosmetic items like glider, trail, emote, and harvesting tool.

This collaboration comes just weeks before Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theatres and isn’t the first addition to Fortnite that celebrates the release of this film. In this new Chapter 2, Season 8 battle pass the film’s antagonist Carnage was made available at tier 100 of the Battle Pass.

Given the small duration of time since the battle pass launched and the XP required to reach the Carnage reward, not all players have had the chance to add it to their collection, however, Eddie Brock can be found in the store for any player to purchase.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to pick this skin up before it leaves the store in the near future.