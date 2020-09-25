New Fortnite Shop Update Adds Marvel’s Blade And More

He may not be the strongest or most well-liked (vampire/human hybrids aren’t particularly popular with either camp, it turns out), but Blade is, without a doubt, Marvel’s most badass creation.

Calm, cool and collected personified, the vampire-hunting Daywalker appears to have taken a rare timeout from exterminating the undead for a vacation on Apollo Island. From now and for the foreseeable future, several new cosmetic items themed after the character (outfits, pickaxes, Back Bling and more) are available to purchase via Fortnite‘s in-game shop and you can check out the entire selection of wares for yourself in the gallery down below.

According to Epic Games, the Dayflier Glider included with one bundle is a special gift direct from Blade’s mentor and friend, Whistler, and there’s even a so-called Kata emote – mimicking the acrobatics of Wesley Snipes’ live-action performance – thrown in for good measure. A great addition all-round, then, though I won’t lie – it’s mildly disappointing that Epic decided to make Blade a store exclusive rather than introduce him alongside the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Wolverine as not only an unlockable skin, but part of Season 4’s crossover Nexus War story arc. Fortunately, however, this isn’t the last we’re going to see of Blade.

Now that they once again own the movie rights to the character, Marvel Studios outlined plans last year to insert him into the MCU, with actor Mahershala Ali confirmed to be replacing Snipes in the titular role. Ali has previously starred in another Marvel project, Luke Cage, as villain Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes and, judging by the deluge of fan art that’s surfaced online since the announcement, we surely speak for many in saying we can’t wait to see his version in action.

Fortnite‘s standard and complete Blade packs are available now for 2,000 and 2,300 V-Bucks, respectively.