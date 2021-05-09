How To Find A Free Shotgun Early On In Resident Evil Village

Finding a shotgun is always a great moment in a Resident Evil game. After plinking away at monsters with a base pistol (or, if you’re a pro, the knife), getting your hands on a boomstick feels like you’re evening the odds. This is particularly important in Resident Evil Village as those Lycans don’t mess around. Fortunately, there’s a way to get hold of a free shotgun soon after you begin the story.

Right at the start, the player cracks open a red gate with bolt cutters and can explore Old East Town. Your entry will be marked by a Lycan ambush, but once you’ve dispatched them, it’s time to get that gun. If you head to the westernmost house on the map, you’ll find an M1897 shotgun on the kitchen table. This is a very powerful weapon at this stage in the game and – best of all – it’s completely free. But be sure to collect it ASAP, as if you proceed to the next area you won’t be able to revisit Old East Town until much later.

If you do happen to miss it, you can simply buy a shotgun from The Duke’s Emporium, but it’ll cost you a decent amount of Lei that would be better spent on upgrades and recipes.

Resident Evil Village isn’t the hardest game in the world, but it is incredibly atmospheric and scary and having a shotgun on hand makes any enemy encounter much more manageable. Just conserve as many shells as you can, because you never know when you’ll need to bring some firepower to a fight.

If you’re playing Resident Evil Village and have any combat, puzzle, or item tips, be sure to sound off in the comments below. In the meantime, happy hunting!