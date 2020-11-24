Free Xbox Games With Gold For December 2020 Revealed, And They’re Terrible

Xbox owners hoping that Microsoft has been saving the best for last as far as Games With Gold is concerned are likely to be disappointed with December’s offering. With just one month left until the world waves an eager farewell to 2020 and ushers in a New Year hopefully not dominated with talk of social distancing and lockdowns, gamers with vacation time booked for the holidays will no doubt be in the early stages of putting together a shortlist of digital entertainment that they’ll be playing over the period, though it’s a selection unlikely to feature any of the adventures being handed out free of charge.

Beginning next week, December 1st, and running well into January, a collective four titles (two each for Xbox One and 360) are up for grabs at no additional cost. See below for all the details:

The Raven Remastered – December 1st-31st – Xbox One

Bleed 2 – December 16th to January 15th – Xbox One

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – December 1st-15th – Xbox 360

Stacking – December 16th-31st – Xbox 360

A disappointing lineup yet again, and certainly not one that’s going to score any points with Xbox fans. If the platform holder’s announcement video over on YouTube is any indication, in fact, it would seem the consensus is one of frustration born from a repeated, almost year-long lack of any exciting content, no doubt made worse when compared with the vastly superior options provided by Sony for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Once again, then, it would appear Game Pass remains Microsoft’s priority, and we’ll just have to wait and see if this continued criticism will do anything to pressure the company into giving the service more consideration in the future. As always, though, be sure to let us know which, if any, of the above you’ll be trying out in the usual place below!