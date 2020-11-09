Friday The 13th: The Game Reveals Patch Notes For Final Update

After three years of continued updates, Friday the 13th: The Game is headed for an early retirement.

Well, sort of, anyway. As detailed last week in a heartfelt blog post, IllFonic confirmed that, as of the title’s next (and final) patch, support will begin to wind down and the developer will cease to create new content. For all intents and purposes, the asymmetrical multiplayer experience – which casts one player as the iconic Jason Voorhees and tasks them with hunting down and eliminating a band of innocent campers – will be entering a state of eternal limbo, but where does that leave existing fans still enjoying regular rounds of horror-filled gameplay?

Put simply, you’ll still be able to do that, just without any future additions to get excited about. It’s worth noting, too, that as of November 10th (when the aforementioned patch goes live), dedicated servers will no longer be available. In a nutshell, this means matchmaking will revert to using less reliable peer-to-peer connections which, while perfectly functional, make each game only go as smoothly as the host player’s connection.

An acceptable, if not particularly ideal compromise, then, though accompanying the update will be a long list of balance adjustments. We won’t go through everything here (the full change log can be found via the link below), but suffice it to say that nearly every facet of gameplay has been revisited and tweaked in some form or fashion, and brought in line to make Friday the 13th the best it can be for current and future players.

Here are just some of the fixes being rolled out tomorrow:

Various Interaction Locks have been fixed, particularly those that occurred when players would input either multiple button presses or rapid button presses in short succession, rapid pick up and put down of items, and multiple inputs appearing with on screen prompts.

Fuse Box and Fuse spawn for the Cop call has been extended to ensure the fuse does not spawn inside the house with the fuse repair box.

With this patch, matchmaking will shift away from Dedicated Servers and onto Peer to Peer Matchmaking for all matches. The game will still be playable online publicly with the Quick Play option and privately with the Private Match option.



Tell us, are you an avid Friday the 13th: The Game fan? If so, let us know what you make of these revisions, and IllFonic’s previous announcement, down below!