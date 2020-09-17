Full List Of PlayStation 5 Pre-Order Locations Revealed

The secrecy has at last come to an end.

Microsoft and Sony have both revealed how much their next-gen console lineups will set consumers back when they arrive at retail in just under two months’ time, finally giving gamers all the necessary information required to make an informed purchase. And unlike back in 2013, when the latter managed to undercut its competitor with a considerably lower price for the PS4 compared with the Xbox One, the Series X and PlayStation 5, in the US, at least, sport the exact same $499 label. Not only does the price match make for a potentially closer competition this time around – the PS4 has been the runaway winner this gen – then, but it also means those with no clear allegiance to either brand will have a tougher time than ever in picking which to go for first.

Whatever you ultimately decide to choose, though, it’s probably a good idea to do so as soon as possible. New consoles are notoriously hard to find at retailers during the first few weeks of sale, and with COVID-19 undoubtedly affecting production (indirectly or otherwise), there’s no telling when restocks will take place after the initial first batch has flown off the shelves.

5 New PlayStation 5 Game Covers Leaked By Amazon Australia 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fortunately, we’ve already received notice of several retailers confirmed to be taking pre-orders of the PlayStation 5 starting from today, September 17th, and the list includes the following:

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

Walmart

As of writing, Target has already exhausted its pre-order allocation, as is the case with Amazon. Best Buy and Walmart, on the other hand, don’t appear to have opened the floodgates, so to speak, and it also remains to be seen if either of the former will be receiving more units ahead of launch. For now, though, our advice would be to keep an eye on the latter’s respective pages at all times.

PlayStation 5 is out November 12th in North America, Japan and Australia and one week later for other territories, including Europe.